GALVESTON — Helen Lorraine Bloomfield passed away in her sleep on Thursday, February 25th surrounded by her family and close friend. She was born on November 25, 1931 in Galveston. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Anderson; aunts, Cecile and Louise Johnson, and uncle, Charles Johnson.
Helen attended Sacred Heart School where she met the love of her life, Maxwell Bloomfield, in kindergarten. They were married for fifty-two years prior to his death in 2017. Helen graduated from Dominican High School in 1948 and was Valedictorian of her class. She attended Incarnate Word College where she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education and a Masters Degree from the University of Houston. She taught third grade at Highlands Elementary in LaMarque before marrying and moving to Ohio and then Maryland, where her husband was History Department Chair and a Professor in the Law School at Catholic University in Washington D.C. They retired to Galveston in 2005.
She is survived by her god daughter and cousin, Ellen Perry and husband Jesse, cousins Lindsey Perry of Nassau Bay, Kyle Perry of League City and a host of other cousins. She is also survived by her lifelong friend, Betty McClusky, and Delores Andersen.
Helen will be memorialized at the ten o'clock daily Mass at St. Patrick's Church on Wednesday, March 3, and will have a private interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery following the Mass. She was cared for by wonderful ladies: Sandra Bermea, Sandra Ziegler, Tiffany Herrera and Jennifer Hererra. Helen's family will be eternally grateful for the special treatment they provided her.
