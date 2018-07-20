Homer Wayne Cronk, age 81, of Galveston, TX, formerly of Huxley, IA, passed away on June 28, 2018 at Seasons Hospice Inpatient Unit at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE, after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Mr. Cronk graduated from Huxley High School and attended Iowa State University. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954 to 1958.
He was a restaurant manager and bar owner. He loved to travel and spend time with friends, especially at the Captain’s Table Restaurant and the Galveston Elks Lodge 126.
Mr. Cronk received the Hixon Award from the Galveston Morning Kiwanis Club in 2002. He was a member of the Galveston Elks Lodge 126 and was a charter member of the Krewe de la Palapa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie L. Cronk, Sr. and M. Elizabeth (Whitney) Cronk and granddaughter, Hope E. Mitchell.
Mr. Cronk is survived by his wife, Cecelia Sue (Westphal) Cronk; three children, Emily S. (Doug) Whitley, Elise C. (Tom) Mitchell and Curtis W. (Crystal) Cronk; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Veronica, Graham, Clayton, Faith, Sereniti and Temperance; two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Lexis; sister, Marilyn A. Whetstone; brother, L. LeRoy (Diane) Cronk, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday July 28, 2018 at First Lutheran Church, 2415 Avenue G, Galveston, TX. Inurnment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the First Lutheran Church of Galveston Capital Campaign or the Galveston Resource and Crisis Center.
