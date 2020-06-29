Linda Vaccaro age 68 of Galveston passed away Wednesday June 24, 2020 at UTMB after a short illness due to complications with cancer.
Linda was born August 17, 1951 in Portsmouth, NH to Gordon and Margaret Moore of Kittery, ME. She is survived by her sister Mabelle Heck of Union, CT and brother Gordon Moore Jr of Kittery, ME. as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her husband Frank Vaccaro, a brother Earle Moore and sister Barbara Short.
Linda worked for many years with AT&T in New Hampshire as well as South Western Bell in Texas.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and nurses in the MICU 8B at UTMB for all their help, care and understanding.
Linda’s wishes were to be cremated. A “Memory of Linda” get-together, may be held at a later date in Galveston.
The family would like to thank Linda’s outstanding neighbors who are helping out during this time of our great loss.
