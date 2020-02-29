HITCHCOCK—Earlene Jones Crockett, 65, departed this life on February 26, 2020.
The family of Earlene invites you to join them as we they celebrate her life on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Carter Temple C.M.E Church (3901 Sealy Ave) with Pastor Kevin A. Brown officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl “Lefty: Jones, Sr., and Joyce Clark Jones; and nephew, Raymond Etienne III.
She leaves precious memories with her daughter, Erin J Crockett; son, Emmett Crockett III; sisters, Avys Poe (Sherrod) and Resa Jones; brother, Earl S. Jones, Jr;; two aunts, nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and extended family and friends.
See her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
