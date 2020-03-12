Donald E. Kaldenberg, 90, passed away on March 8, 2020 in Texas City, Texas. He was born on August 20, 1929 in Mason City, Iowa to parents, George and Lura Kaldenberg. Donald graduated from Oakaloosa Iowa High School in 1947, received a BA from Northern Iowa University in 1952 and a Master’s from Iowa State University in 1956. Donald served his country in the United States Army in the Infantry from 1952-1954.
Donald worked for Monsanto/Sterling Chemicals for 35+ years in Texas City and Alvin, TX, St. Louis, MO, Raleigh, NC, and Dayton OH. He worked in Human Resources and Purchasing.
His passions were his family, boats, woodworking, cooking, and gardening.
Donald is preceded in death by his wife, Grace whom he married on July 2, 1983 and his stepson Doyle Warren.
He is survived by children, Beth Finn and husband Keven of Cincinnati OH, Gwen Kaldenberg of St. Petersburg, FL, David Kaldenberg and wife Tammela of Friendswood, TX, Cecile Crabtree, and W. George Warren and wife Amy of Santa Fe, TX. grandchildren, Matt, Chris, and David Finn of Cincinnati; Michelle, and Kimberly Kaldenberg of Friendswood; Lief and DJ Gallagher of Spring, TX; John Crabtree; Kevin Price, and Eva House of Santa Fe, TX.
Grace and Donald Kaldenberg lives will be celebrated with a 10-11:00am visitation on Monday, March 16, 2020 and Funeral Services starting at 11:00am at Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City, 3900 Gulf Freeway, 77591. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, American Diabetes Association or to a charity of your choice.
