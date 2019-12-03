John Spence Dickinson

John Spence Dickinson, 76, passed away on December 2, 2019 at UTMB, surrounded by daughter and family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)631-1677.

The Reverend John C. Donovan

GALVESTON—The Reverend John C. Donovan, age 89, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.

Grover Lee Irwin

GALVESTON—Grover Lee Irwin, age 80, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.

Floyd Kenneth Olanyk

Floyd Kenneth Olanyk, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 in Webster, Texas at the age of 75. Arrangements are pending with Crowder Funeral Home in League City, (281) 332-2727.

