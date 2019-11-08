Scott McConley
GALVESTON—Scott McConley, 55, of Galveston Texas passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
Linda Diane Carr
HITCHCOCK—Linda Diane Carr, 68, of Hitchcock, Texas passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
Mark “Brad” Bills
LA MARQUE—Mark “Brad” Bills, 61, of La Marque passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Texas City. Arrangements are pending at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Lawrence C. Odom, Jr.
GALVESTON—Lawrence C. Odom, Jr., 84, of Galveston, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Kindred Hospital of Clear Lake. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Ronald Issac
GALVESTON—Ronald Issac, 69, passed away on November 7, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
John William Knust, Jr.
GALVESTON—John William Knust, Jr., 67, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Joseph Michael Hahn
DICKINSON—Joseph Michael Hahn, 95, of Dickinson, passed away November 8, 2019 in Webster. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home Dickinson.
Ivey Manuel Partain
LA MARQUE—Ivey Manuel Partain, 90, of La Marque, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Webster. Services are pending with James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
Margietta Ford
TEXAS CITY—Margietta Ford, 72, departed this life on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Baywood Crossing Healthcare Center, Pasadena, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Victor Tyrone Austin
GALVESTON—Victor Tyrone Austin, 54, departed this life on October 31, 2019, at UTMB Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
James Marshall
GALVESTON—James Marshall, 49, departed this life on November 2, 2019, at UTMB Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
