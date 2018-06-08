Patrick H. Waits, 76, resident of Dickinson, Texas, passed away on June 3, 2018. He was born June 4, 1941 in Corpus Christi, Texas to parents William A. Waits and Emily Rodriguez.
He is survived by his daughter, Laura Scott; sons, Patrick G. Waits, Shane W. Waits, and James P. Shope; seven grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 9th at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson with interment following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
