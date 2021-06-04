TEXAS CITY — December 24, 1932 - February 20, 2021 Jesse Peralez, the eldest child of Jose Cruz and Herminia Peralez, passed away at the age of 88. Like many friends and neighbors, Jesse was a survivor of the Texas City explosion. He was a 1952 graduate of Texas City High School. He went on to attend Kilgore Junior College on a football scholarship. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and served in the Strategic Air Command's 66th BMB SQ. Jesse received the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and United Nations Service Medal. He completed his military service in 1957. While stationed in Lake Charles, Louisiana, he married and later moved to Houston. Where he began working in the custom brokerage field while attending the University of Houston.
In 1970, Jesse moved to California and obtained his Custom Broker's License while employed by James Louden Custom Brokerage. At the time, there were only three hundred licensed brokers in the entire United States. He rose to the position of associate vice president. Later, he helped to start a new brokerage company where he remained until his retirement. He was a great mentor and helped many trainees attain their brokerage license. Jesse was well known among his peers for superior expertise in his field.
Jesse lived in California until his death. Every day, Jesse mourned the loss of his only son who tragically died in an auto accident at the young age of 20. Jesse has one granddaughter.
Preceded in death by his parents, Cruz, and Minnie; son, Paul Anthony; brother, Joe Peralez; and nephew, Larry Delgado.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Lawrence Peralez (Vicki), David Peralez; his sisters, Mary Delgado, Nancy Sanchez (John), Gloria Sedlack (Robert) and Dolores Gaona. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, 11:00AM at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas. Military Honors will be provided by the VFW Dickinson Memorial Post 6378 Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to your favorite charity or COVID Relief Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.