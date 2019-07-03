Elisa Valadez Medina
TEXAS CITY—Elisa Valadez Medina, 82, of Texas City, TX, passed away July 3, 2019. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
Sylvia Hunter
FRIENDSWOOD—Sylvia Hunter, 84, of Friendswood, Texas, passed away July 2, 2019. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
Martha Stevenson Lee
TEXAS CITY—Martha Stevenson Lee, 72, of Texas City passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
