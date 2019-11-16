On November 13, 2019, Neiquavion Juan Kinchen gained his angel wings. Baby Qua was born in Galveston, TX on May 10, 2019. He was a beautiful baby boy who touched so many lives in such a brief time.
During his six months here on Earth, our precious baby boy had a purpose, and that he served. He touched so many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends. His smile was so bright and always full of happiness. Qua enjoyed listening to music, having his siblings play with him, cuddling with soft toys, and being held close by his parents and grandparents. He was loved by all who met him and will be greatly missed.
Neiquavion Kinchen is the son of Dina Ramos and Neiquayun Kinchen, of Galveston, Texas. He is survived by two siblings, Neiquayun Kinchen Jr. and Dinayah Kinchen.
Maternal Grandparents, Zoila and Juan Ramos. Paternal grandparents, Martha Kinchen, and John and Carol Emerson.
Visitation will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home on Monday November 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church 1420 31st Street. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m.
