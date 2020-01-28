Joyce “Suzie” Alexander, 75, resident of Dickinson, Texas since 1984, passed away January 27, 2020 in Webster, Texas. She was born August 20, 1944 in Galveston, Texas.
She was Co-Owner of Alex’s Air Conditioning Company in La Marque, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents Hollis and Katy Crump.
Suzie is survived by her husband T.B. Boots Alexander; sons, Terry Alexander and wife Helen of Spring, Texas, and Troy Alexander and wife Kathy of Dickinson, Texas; Sister, Molly Stutts of Highlands, Texas; sister-in-law Iris Shaddox of Santa Fe, Texas, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Janet and Jr. Broze of Dickinson; and brother-in-law Walter Williams and wife Lucy; grandchildren, Paul Vaughn, Kasie Vaughn, Taylor Alexander, Chase Alexander and wife Kristan, and Logan Alexander; and six great grandchildren; her dog Josie; and numerous other relatives.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 pm. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, also at Crowder in Dickinson with interment following at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Chase Alexander, Logan Alexander, Paul Vaughn, Grady Mack, Josh Broze, Larry Alexander, Barry Alexander, Kenny Arnold and Brady Alexander.
