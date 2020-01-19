Funeral services for Monday, January 20, 2020 Jan 19, 2020 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eliaz Memorial service for Manuela Eliaz will be held today at St. Mary’s of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church 1604 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception in the church hall at noon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesI'm not sure Galveston is built for this new trendTwo accused of shooting at woman after I-45 crashOne dead as search continued after boat collision near Galveston jettiesVideo, bloody clothes connected man to Texas City murderMan found dead on Texas City sidewalk, police investigatingShip channels closed as search continues for missing marinersDeep discounter to anchor Texas City shopping centerBody found in water at Pier 21 that of well-liked Galveston manSuspect linked to Texas City killing arrested in GalvestonOne arrested in connection to Texas City killing CollectionsPhotos of the Year 2019In Focus: Titans 35, Texans 14In Focus: Texans 22, Bills 19 CommentedTrump: Aim of killing Iranian general was to 'stop a war' (136)Christians must reject the notion of Trump the Chosen (89)Democrats using un-American law to impeach Trump (89)We should show the president more respect (70)Trump Republicans don't care about the Constitution (52)Stop bashing President Trump, he's getting this done (45)Please keep your religion out of my politics (43)United Methodists wait, worry as schism over gay rights looms (43)Democrats should be working for the people (41)Republican leaders split on Waters' primary effect (29)
