HOUSTON, TX — Catherine Davis Kerbow, died on September 19, 2021, in Cedar Park, Texas. She was born on December 27, 1927, daughter of Genevieve Ruby Monaghan and Abe Davis.
Catherine was a life-long Houstonian and only recently moved to Cedar Park to live with family there. In addition to being a wife and mother, Catherine worked for the Houston Chamber of Commerce and was a secretary and administrative assistant with various firms in the Houston area, including Reynaud and Associates. Catherine was a devout Catholic all her life and will be remembered as the world's best mother and friend.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, H. Guy Kerbow (known as Harry), and one son, Harry Steven Kerbow; and by two brothers and their wives, John A. Davis (Mary Davis) and Thomas Davis (Mildred Davis). Catherine is survived by her five other children: James Curtiss Brown, Jr (and his wife Suellen Gettig Brown) of Galveston, Texas; Catherine Brown Fryer of Austin, Texas; William A. Brown of Austin, Texas; Christopher J. Kerbow (and his wife, Kathleen Dowds) of Chicago, Illinois; and Mary Clare Kerbow Spear (and her husband, Tom Spear) of Cedar Park, Texas. In addition, Catherine is survived by five grandchildren: Andrew Brown (and his wife Kayce Brown) of Spring, Texas; Elissa Brown (and her husband Andrew Karnopp) of Beaverton, Oregon; Rebecca Fryer Sawada (and her husband, Chiho) of Austin, Texas; Lauren Fryer of Austin, Texas; and Genevieve Spear of Austin, Texas; and three great-grandchildren: Hayden Brown, Henry Karnopp-Brown, and Milo Karnopp-Brown. Catherine wished to acknowledge as unofficially "adopted" sons: Stuart Fryer of Halletsville, Texas; Fr. Salvatore G. Ragusa of Oakland, California; Norbert Garney of Ketchikan, Alaska; and Thomas W. Eiden (deceased), formerly of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Catherine's Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Albert of Trapani Church, 11027 S. Gessner Rd., Houston, Texas, at Noon (12 PM) on June 3, 2022, Fr. Sal Ragusa officiating. Burial at Forrest Park Lawndale Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale Street, Houston, Texas 77023, will follow the mass. Attendees will be required to wear masks as some family members are immune compromised.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Catherine are encouraged to donate to Incarnate Word Academy, 609 Crawford Street, Houston, Texas 77002, or to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Albert of Trapani Catholic Church.
