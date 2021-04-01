TEXAS CITY — Gus Dewayne Emmitte, 70, of Texas City, Texas passed away at his home on March 24, 2021. Gus was born to loving parents Gus and Frieda James Emmitte on July 21, 1950 in Galveston, Texas.
In 1970, while serving in the United States Air Force, Gus met the love of his life, Bonnie Shelton. At the time of his passing, Gus and Bonnie had been married for 50 years. Gus lived life to the fullest, enjoying such things as hunting and fishing and cheering on his favorite teams, the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns. He also loved spending Friday nights watching the Dickinson High School Gators play football. He had a passion for Corvettes and was known as the fun-loving jokester of the family. Most importantly, Gus was a man with a big heart who loved his family unconditionally. There was nothing he wouldn't do for his children and grandchildren.
Gus is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Bonnie Emmitte, daughter Vanessa Emmite, sons Jack Emmite and Gus "Trey" Emmite III and wife Heather, sister Debbie Harader, nephew Steven Harader, niece Jennifer Harader, grandchildren Jordan, Dakota, and Skylar Emmitte and Madeline and Hayden Emmite, longtime friend Stan Helms of Humble, and many cousins.
The family would like to like to thank Kimberly Lund, Hospice Compassus, and Rhonda Reagan for the wonderful and loving care they provided for Mr. Emmitte. The family would like to thank Dr. Yamini Natarajan and her medical team at the Houston VA Hospital for the care they provided.
A visitation will be held for Gus on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, Texas from 3:00 to 6:00 PM.
