Eugene “Fig” Williams passed away on Tuesday, February 11th 2020, in Webster, Texas.
Eugene was born in Galveston on October 23 1944. He graduated from Central High School in 1963 and later served in the United States Air Force. He was retired from Union Carbide and also as a cab driver.
Eugene is preceded by his father Jesse Williams; grandmother, Mattie Brown; mother, Clara Mae James Titus.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Heasley Williams; daughters, Monica Williams (Mark), Alicia Williams (Brandon); grandchildren, D' Andria Wilson, Jaren Hambric; great-grandson, Kayden Wilson; sister, Patricia Titus; brother, Eddie Titus; nieces, Jolisha Titus, Ashley Titus, Kefflynn Guidry, Kewlynn Guidry; great-nieces, Alexi McDaniel, Jerzie Johnson; great-nephews, Gary Moore and Cashton Grayson; longtime friends, Norris Williams, Charles Henson, Willie Rogers and Roshawn Chatman.
The public is invited to share with the family on Monday, February 17, 2020, with a visitation starting at 9 a.m., a Rosary at 10:15 a.m. and funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Jude Ezuma, Celebrant. A reception will be held after the funeral mass at St. Patrick Church – Holy Family Parish Hall, 1010 35th St., Galveston, TX. Burial will be held in the Houston National Cemetery.
