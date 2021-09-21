Patty Renna Townsend

DICKINSON — Patty Renna (Murphy) Townsend, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, earned her angel wings peacefully at home on September 8th, 2021. Patty was born on August 25th, 1957, in Texas City to Angus Eugene Murphy and Norma "Jean" Carson Murphy. She is survived by the love of her life, wife Tammy Townsend, mother Norma "Jean" Williams, stepmother Raye Murphy, her son James Aaron Casarez and girlfriend Alex, oldest brother Gary Murphy and wife Betty, sister Kay Pugh, baby brother Jimmy Williams and wife Morgan, niece Heather Bellis and husband Lance, niece Chloe Graham Williams, nephews: Nathan, Brandon, Patrick, Jason, Jeff, Justin, niece Kathleen, plus many great-nieces, great-nephews, one great-great-niece, cousins, and all her adopted "NUGGETS", and many friends.
She was preceded in death by "her daddy" James "Jim" Williams, biological father Eugene Murphy, and too many dear friends and loved ones to mention by name.
Patty was very proud to be a home association and property manager for over 20 years. She was a member of the Auxiliary's at both the American Legion Post 554 and Dickinson VFW Post 6378. She always believed in showing honor and support for our veterans. She believed in living life to the fullest each and every day of her life. For years she loved to feel the wind in her face while riding her Harley Davison motorcycle with all her biker buddies. She had a huge heart, a loud voice, and never meet a stranger. She loved having an adult-beverage while hanging out cooking and laughing with friends and family on her deck on the bayou. Where wasting time was never wasted! God's speed my love till we meet again.
A Celebration of Patty's Life will be held on Sept. 26th from 2-5pm at the American Legion Post 554 1650 Hwy. 3 League City, Tx. 77573
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in her name to o Bayou Animal Services at 3100 Deats Rd. Dickinson Tx. 77539
