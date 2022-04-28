HUNTSVILLE, TEXAS — On June 2, 1973 in Huntsville, Texas, a son was born to Helen McGowan and Waymon Pettus, whom they named Carlos DeShea McGowan. Carlos attended school at O'Connell High School in Galveston, Texas. Carlos accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age and united with Shiloh AME Church in Galveston, Texas. After graduation Carlos moved to Terre Haute, Indiana to attend Rose Holman Institute of Technology. Upon graduation he started his career with Eli· Lilly & Company where he was able to travel the world and help others for 21 years.
He enjoyed comic book collecting, video gaming and making his computer bigger and better. Carlos was called home on Saturday, April 16, 2022. He is preceded in death by his father, Waymon Pettus; grandparents, Kitt and Mary McGowan, great grandmother, Lucinda Williams and aunt, Gloria Dell Green. Carlos leaves to cherish his memories: wife Amanda; mother, Helen McGowan; brothers, Reginald McGowan and Billy Pettus; nephews, Jeremy McGowan (Kandis), Matthew McGowan and Nichols Todd; God-daughter, Alana Day; best friends, Robert Chazarro, Derek Martin, Arie Allen, Micha & Tiffany Trusty, and Dedric & Alicia Day; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 9:00 to 10:00 a,m, followed by Funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Both will be held at Wynn Funeral Home 602 32nd Street, Galveson, Texas.
