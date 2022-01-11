MADISONVILLE, TX — Evelyn Agnes Whearley, 93 of Madisonville, Texas passed away January 2, 2022 at her home. She was born August 18th, 1928 in Caldwell, Texas.
She is survived by her husband J.B., daughters Susan Burch, (James) of Santa Fe, Texas, and Donna Kellow, (Ray) of Galveston, Texas. Evelyn has one grandchild, Rachael Renz, (Jason) and 3 great grandchildren, Daniel, Kaitlyn and Lucas all being from Santa Fe, Texas.
Evelyn married J.B. Whearley of Madisonville, January 12, 1955. Evelyn and J.B. met while she was working for the telephone company and he a telegraph operator for the railroad in Bryan, Texas. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Hitchcock, Texas where they bought their first home. Evelyn loved meeting people. In Hitchcock she began selling Avon Skin Care products door to door. Selling Avon gave her the flexibility of working while caring for her two young daughters. She built a very large client base selling Avon. In August of 1963, Evelyn had the honor of being crowned Avon Beauty Queen. As the children grew up, she decided to pursue another career. With her beautiful smile and friendly face she landed a job as a dental assistant for the local dentist. When the dentist retired, she went to work as a substitute teacher at the local high school.
Evelyn also participated in many functions in the First Baptist Church of Hitchcock including Vacation Bible School and singing in the church Choir.
After living in Hitchcock for 32 years, Evelyn and J.B. retired to Madisonville where they had plenty of work to do at the farm.
Every summer J.B. had two large vegetable gardens. There was always much freezing, canning and pickling for Evelyn to do. She made pickles, salsa, catsup, black eyed peas and was very proud to share the "Fruits of their Labor" with family and friends. She also enjoyed watching the baby calves playing in the pasture from her backyard patio. Evelyn had many enjoyments in life, the first, taking care of family. She loved the holidays and family gatherings.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents Augustin Valchar and Vlasta (Navratilova) Valchar, step father Bill Helms, brother Edwin Valchar and sister Lillie Hembree.
