Myrna Lee, 88, gained her heavenly wings, Friday, July 6, 2018 in Webster, Texas.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Mausoleum. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Myrna was born June 10, 1930 in Hebert, Louisiana.
After retiring from Monsanto, where she was the lab supervisor, in 1985. She volunteered at Roosevelt Wilson Elementary School, and was soccer mom for the youth soccer team The Comets for eleven years. She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church. A 50+ year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Texas City Chapter 626 and Ramallah Temple No.89 Daughters of the Nile.
She loved to spend time working in her rose garden. But her greatest joy came from children. She raised two generations of her children and was very involved with two generations of her grandchildren. Mrs. White was known for opening her home to many children. Each of her children’s friends were her “kids” and she was mema to all of her grandchildren’s friends.
Mrs. White was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Eldridge C. White, her granddaughter Myrna R. White, brother Herman E. Garner, sister in law Anna Lou Garner, sister Margaret Pruitt and brother in law T. Pruitt.
She is survived by her son David White and wife Rosa, daughters; Angela Willingham and husband Arron, Cheri Dundee and husband Michael. Grandchildren Rory Galigao Sr., Eldridge D. White and wife Leah, Keith Barton and Allison Pina, Cody Golden and husband Neil, Emily, Abigail and Grace Dundee, and Samantha Marquez. Great grandchildren Alec White, R.J. Galigao and wife Jazmine, Jessica Galigao, Teya White, Nolan Barton, Liam Hoarau, Adilynn Hoarau and great-great grandchild Aubrey Wells, numerous nieces including Charlotte Bartunek, Linda Aglin and husband Don, Peggy Russell and nephew Herman E. Garner and wife Judy.
Pallbearers are Keith Barton, Cody Golden, Neil Golden, Rory Galigao, Eldridge D. White, Alec White, Emily Dundee, Abigail Dundee and Grace Dundee.
