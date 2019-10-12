The family of Bobby Lee Hilton invites you to join them as they celebrate the life of their beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. The celebration will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 10AM followed by funeral service at 11:00 AM at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church (2612 Ave. L) with Pastor E. R. Johnson officiating. He will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery.
A Galveston native, he graduate from Central High School and served in the US Army. He retired from Falstaff Brewery and was most recently served as the guest ambassador for the Galvez Hotel.
He leaves to cherish precious memories, his wife of 65 years, Florence Hilton; their children, Larry, Angela, Michael, David and Sherrill; eight grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren; brother Tom Hilton, and a host of other relatives, friends and his Hotel Galvez family.
