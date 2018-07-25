Sherlyn Diane Jones Alridge was born in Galveston, TX, June 20, 1953, to Sherman Jones (deceased) and Dorthy Ware Jones. She was raised by her mother, her step-father, Morris P. Jenkins, and her maternal grandmother, Naomi Price.
Sherlyn, was formally educated, graduating from Anderson’s Kindergarten, Booker T. Washington Elementary School, Texas City High School and Kansas Computer and Technology School. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics from Prairie View A & M University. She was a Certified Computer Technologist and a Certified Educator for the State of Texas, retiring from Galveston ISD after a career in public and private education that spanned over 40 years. She was a life member (RIB) of Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church where she served tirelessly in many roles during her lifetime.
Sherlyn leaves an awesome legacy and will be missed by her parents, Dorthy Jones Jenkins and Morris P. (Annette) Jenkins; children: Sharis M. Jones and Charles S. Alridge, III; grandchildren: Destiny, Jade, Philip, Chase and Seth; great-grandchildren: Payton, London, Micah and Riley; siblings: Dorthea Jones (Joseph) Pointer, Pamela Jones (John) Mitchell; A. David (Debra) Jones, and Michael Jenkins; goddaughters: A’Delynn, Kaydence and Kaysn; nephews: Daryl, Ziron, Ralpheal, Chance and Spencer; nieces: Delece’ and Kiera; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother, and nieces, Sharae and Ashley.
A Public Visitation will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018, from 5-7 P.M. The service to celebrate Sherlyn’s Life will begin promptly at 7:00 P.M. Both services will be held at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591. Pastor Andrew W. Berry, II will be the Celebrant. The family has selected a private burial ceremony.
All condolences, food, flowers, etc., may be sent to the church after 8:00 A.M. Friday morning. The family will receive guests after the service for dinner in the church Fellowship Hall. Carnes Funeral Home, at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591, is the family Funeral Home.
