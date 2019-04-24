Myrlon Lynn Landry, 67, of League City, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Nassau Bay following a lengthy illness. Lynn was born August 19, 1951, in Jacksonville, Florida, to James and Mavis Johnson.
Lynn was a member of New Life Fellowship Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roger Lynn Landry and one sister, Susan J’Nice Johnson. Lynn is survived by a sister, Sherry Wynn Velasco and husband Abel, a brother Barry Glynn Johnson and wife Melba and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturday April 27, 2019. A service will follow at 12:00 noon, with Dr. R. L. Calhoun officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
