GALVESTON — Jovita Ochoa, a life-long resident of Galveston, TX, passed away peacefully at her residence on March 4, 2021 at the age of 85. Jovita was born January 10, 1936 to Florentino Ramirez and Julia Mungia and was the youngest of ten children. She was retired from Pilgrim’s Cleaners where she was a loyal employee for 35 years. She was a devoted mother/grandmother and an avid animal lover. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed preparing meals for the family especially during the holidays. Jovita took up many hobbies such as crocheting, baking and dancing in her younger days. She had a green thumb, enjoyed traveling and playing in the casinos. Her favorite pastime was watching novellas and entertaining family with her humor.
Jovita is preceded in death by her parents, numerous brothers and sisters, and grandson, Bruce Wayne Ochoa. She is survived by her daughters: Janie R. Ochoa, Geneva Rodriguez, Vickie Montemayor and husband Eloy, and Julie Guzman; stepson: Wayne Ochoa and wife Elia; eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and brother Matthew Ramirez and wife Penn.
Visitation will be held at J Levy & Termini Funeral Home — 2128 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston, TX 77550 on Tuesday March 9, 2021 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. The rosary will be recited at 6:30pm, with Deacon John Pistone officiating.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church — 1302 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston, TX 77550 on Wednesday March 10, 2021 at 10:00am, with Father Stephen Payne officiating, assisted by Deacon John Pistone. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery — 21620 Gulf Fwy. Webster, TX 77598.
