TEXAS CITY—
Clifford A. Morgan, 64, departed this life on April 27, 2020, at HCA Mainland Medical Center.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 9:00 a.m-12:00 Noon at Fields Johnson Family Mortuary. A private graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, three sons, three daughter, mother, 17 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, two brothers, a sister ,two aunts, and a host of nieces, nephews other relative and friends.
See full obit and sign his guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
