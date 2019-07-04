The family of Dorothy Jean Patrick invites you to join them as they celebrate the life of their beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. The celebration will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church (2612 Ave. L) with Pastor E. R. Johnson officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved John Patrick in Lakeview Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish precious memories, her children, Lisa and Marc Patrick; three grandchildren; a sister and brother; and a host of nephews, nieces, other family and friends.
See her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
