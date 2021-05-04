Mamie Greene

LA MARQUE — Ms. Mamie Greene, 89, passed away on April 29, 2021. A wake will take place at Mainland Mortuary, 2711 Texas Ave., La Marque, Texas 77568 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 5 - 7pm. A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 11am ~ 12pm in Marie's Chapel at O.W. Wiley Mortuary,  1290 Pinemont Dr. 77018. Funeral services will follow at 12pm. Interment  Houston National Cemetery.

