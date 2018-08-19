In Loving Memory
Calistro Rivera Reyes
March 27th, 1945 – August 15th, 2018
Calistro Reyes, a wonderful, loving man and father, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 15th, 2018 in Bacliff, TX.
Calistro was born in Lozano, TX on March 27th, 1945. He grew up in Donna, Texas where he met the love of his life, Olivia Salazar. While serving in the Army’s Second Armored Division in Alaska protecting our freedoms, he could not wait to come back home and marry his Olivia. They were married on June 17th, 1967 and were together for 51 years. Shortly afterwards they started a wonderful family of three beautiful daughters and two strong sons. He instilled the value of education in his children which resulted in all of them becoming college graduates. Calistro enjoyed fishing, shooting, painting, and the occasional casino trips. He will always be in our hearts. We will miss and love him forever.
Calistro is survived by his loving wife Olivia; his beloved children Thomas Reyes (MaryLou), Cristina Meder (Scott), Daniel Reyes (Lorimar), Elissa Inez Vastine (Charles) and his son-in-law Bret Atchley. His grandchildren Austin and Alexandra Anderson, Victoria and Laura Reyes, Charles Richard Vastine, III, and Ethan Meder; his siblings Norma Nekooi, Noemi Garza, Martin Reyes (Cristina), Edward Reyes (Debbie), and Indercio Reyes, Jr. (Patricia); multiple nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.
Calistro is preceded in death by his amazing daughter Delores Diane Atchley, his parents Indercio C. Reyes and Carmen Ortiz, and his brother-in-law Mohamed Nekooi.
Services will be Thursday, August 23rd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, August 24th from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be held at Grand View Funeral Services, at 8501 Spencer Highway Pasadena, Texas 77505.
