Robert FordGALVESTON, TX — Robert Edward Ford, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.George WetzelSANTA FE, TX — George Niles Wetzel, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. (409) 925-3501Olivia VasquezTEXAS CITY, TX — Olivia Rizo Vasquez, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home. 409-945-4444
