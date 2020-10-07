Andrew Lee Laws, Sr., a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great grandfather and friend, took flight to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, October 5, 2020, and was surrounded by his loving family.
Andrew was born August 29, 1927, in Iago, TX, to Henry and Louisa (Rutherford) Laws. He was the 7th of nine children. He was baptized at the age of 13 at Old Bethlehem Baptist Church in New Gulf, TX. He attended Parkdale High School where he graduated in 1946 as the class Valedictorian.
Andrew moved to Galveston in 1946, and began a 44 year career with I.L.A. #329/20 serving also as president. He was also elected Vice President of the ILA South Atlantic Gulf Coast Convention. He later started working as a District Representative in 1991, until his retirement in January 2020. He was a trustee on the Maritime/ILA PVW Board and served two terms on the Port of Galveston Wharf Board.
Andrew was a faithful member of First Union Baptist Church since 1946, where he served as Deacon, Treasurer, and Sunday School Superintendent and also sung in the Men’s Chorus. He coached Little League Baseball for ILA Local 329 for 12 years. He was honored twice with the Labor Leader Award from the ILA’s Civil Rights Committee and also received the NAACP Award for his accomplishments. Being an avid hunter, he was the President of the Carmichael Hunting Club for 60 + years.
Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Louisa Laws; his loving wife, Loyce Laws; his son, Marc Laws, Sr.; a nephew that he helped raise as a son, Marion Oliver III; four brothers, Henry, Eugene, Alvin and Harry and three sisters, Bessie Ann, Carrie and Jessie Mae.
Andrew leaves precious memories with his children: Joyce Laws Washington, Andrew, Jr. (Floretta), and James, Sr. (Angela) all of Galveston and Angie Laws of Houston; daughter-in-law: Anita Laws of Atascocita; devoted sister: Erma Smith of Houston; very devoted nephew: Archie Lee Laws of Hitchcock; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his extended family of The International Longshoremen’s Association South Atlantic Gulf Coast District.
The Laws family will celebrate his life on Saturday, October 10, 2020, beginning with a visitation at 9 AM followed by funeral service at 11:00 AM at First Union Baptist Church with Pastor David L. Everson, Sr. officiating. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved Loyce in Lakeview Cemetery.
