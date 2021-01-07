Montrell D. Wyane Grimes

GALVESTON — Montrell D. Wayne Grimes, son of George Grimes and Nina Simon-Mourning, was born Oct. 6, 2003. He passed away at the age of 17 on Dec. 29.
At an early age he gave his life to the Lord and was a member of Mount Gilead Baptist Church. Montrell played football for the Galveston Hurricanes, and attended schools in the Galveston Independent School District where science was his favorite subject. He also enjoyed spending time with family and close friends.
Proceeding Montrell in death was his grandfather, Wilfred Simon Sr.; grandmothers Stella Simon and Freddie Jean Grimes; and his uncle, Wilfred Simon Jr.
He leaves precious memories with his parents; William Golliday, stepfather; Charles Matthews Jr. and Jordan Ross, brothers; Preston Grimes Jr., grandfather; Geneva Grimes, great-grandmother; and a host of uncles, aunts, extended family and a multitude of real friends.
A homegoing service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at West Point Baptist Church, 3003 Ave. M, in Galveston.
