SANTA FE—Mr. Earl Lamon Wills, Jr. passed from this life Saturday, November 17, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Earl was born July 10, 1942 in Galveston and in 1963 married Frances Lee Lucas. Together in 1975, they moved to Santa Fe. Earl was a private man and was content in his solitude, but loved the company of his pup, Martin. He always made sure, in his absence, to leave little candies for his grandchildren to have. He was passionate about restoring old cars and went to car shows every chance he got. Earl especially enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Minnie (Ryan) Clawson; wife, Frances (Lucas) Wills.
Survivors include his sons, Earl L. Wills, III and wife, Kristy, Robert “Bobby” Edward Wills and wife, Tonya, Jack “Dwayne” Wills and wife, Glenda; daughters, Diana Denman and husband, Mark, Shawna Ginn and husband, Marty; brothers, Robert Dushman and wife, Gail, Bob Wills; sisters, Lynda Stubblefield and husband, Glen, Iris Ivy; grandchildren, Allison, Marlee, Addison, Landry, Lena, Bobby, Peyton, Madison, Trenton, Chase, Kaylee; pup, Martin; nephew, Robert Ryan and many other nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., November 21, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with a service to begin at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
Pallbearers will be Earl Wills, III, Bobby Wills, Mark Denman, Trenton Merchant, Robert “Bubba” Rion and Larry Dvorak. Honorary pallbearer Clint Wayne Brown.
As a tribute to his wife, Frances, memorials in the form of donations may be made in Earl’s name to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Post Office Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486.
