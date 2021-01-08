Winford Evans Verkin, Jr.

SUGAR LAND — Wintford Evans Verkin, Jr. “Rusty”, died at the age of 75, on Saturday afternoon, January 02, 2021, in Sugar Land, Texas where he had been a long time resident. He was born October 12, 1945, in Galveston, Texas. Rusty grew up in La Marque, Texas and graduated from La Marque High School in 1964. Rusty then attended and graduated from the University of Texas (Hook’em) in 1968 and received his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law in 1972. He practiced law for over 35 years primarily in Fort Bend, Galveston and Harris counties.
Rusty was preceded in death by his parents Dorothy & Wintford Evans Verkin and his beloved dog Biscuit.
Rusty is survived by his wife of 43 years, Stephanie, his son, Stevan Verkin and daughter-in-law Megan Verkin of Houston, Texas; daughter, M’lissa Verkin of Houston, Texas; daughter Amanda Dale and son-in-law Tony Dale of Houston, Texas; his sister, Cindy Verkin Dugey; his nephew Brad Dugey; and nieces Kimberly Bush and Arden Stone; numerous cousins; and not to forget, his many dear friends.
A memorial service and a celebration of Rusty’s life will be held at a later date yet to be determined.
Rusty was larger than life and never met a stranger. He lived life to the fullest and his generosity, compassion, humor, showmanship and his ability to tell an absolutely captivating story will be missed by all that knew him. Rusty was always a competitor, whether it was advocating on behalf of his clients, friends or family or during the more than twenty years of competitive sports played by his kids. Rusty was a history buff and had a passion for reading. He also shared his passion of the outdoors with many of his friends. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, spending most of his life chasing fish across the Gulf of Mexico or waterfowl across the prairies of Texas. Sunrise on the open water or prairie were always moments he cherished.
Rusty was devoted to his family and friends. We will all miss our husband, dad, brother, uncle, cousin and our good friend, Rusty. He is looking down upon us all with that enduring smile and belly laugh with a cocktail and cigar in hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.