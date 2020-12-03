GALVESTON —
January 11, 1927
— November 15, 2020
Edward Randall, III, was born in Galveston, Texas to Dr. Edward Randall, Jr., and Katharine Risher Randall. BOI, he attended public schools in Galveston until 1941 and thereafter, The Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania where he excelled and graduated in the Class of 1944. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1944-1946; Officer Candidate School at Princeton University, 1945-46; and graduated from The University of Texas in 1948. He joined the investment banking firm of Rotan, Mosle and Moreland in 1948 and spent the next 40 years there or with its successors, being the Chief Executive Officer for the last 17 years. Among the numerous boards of public companies in which he served were American National Insurance Company, EOG Resources, Kinder Morgan, Inc, and PaineWebber, Inc. Starting at the absolute lowest level in the investment banking business in 1948 and eventually serving as a director of the New York Stock Exchange from 1978 to 1983 was an exceptional honor.
He took an active role in the community as well, serving on the boards of various civic and charitable organizations including The Alley Theatre, the University of Texas Houston Texas Exes, the University of Texas Houston Health Science Center Development Board, Hermann Hospital, the Hermann Estate, the Houston Country Club, the Kinkaid School, Episcopal High School, the Eaglebrook School; Senior Warden of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, the University of Texas Chancellor’s Council, and the Houston Sports Association.
He enjoyed all sports and was an avid hunter and fisherman and competed in senior tennis throughout the state. Above all, he valued his wife Ellen, his large family, his many friends and the telling of a good story.
He participated in many social organizations including Allegro, the Bayou Club, Coronado Club, Galveston Country Club, Galveston Boat Club, The Philosophical Society of Texas and Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He was married for thirty years to his first wife Eliza Lovett Randall with whom he had four children. His wife of the last 32 years is Ellen Marshall Boddy Middleton Randall. Together there are six children: Martha Lovett Randall Galbraith (Alex T.); Laura Ballinger Randall Bacon (Thomas G.); Helen Wicks Randall; Edward Randall, IV (Joy M.); Mollie Ann Middleton Rohan (Michael); and David Macon Middleton (Fredericka). Ed had thirteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Besides his wife and children and grandchildren and great grandchildren, Ed is survived by his brother Risher Randall (Fairfax) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Laura Ballinger Randall Schweppe and her husband, Dr. Henry Irving Schweppe, Jr.
The family particularly appreciates Thomas Waterhouse for his thoughtfulness and loyalty over many years.
Remembrances may be sent to The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Edward Randall, III, Chair in Internal Medicine or your favorite personal organization.
There will not be a funeral service at this time, but hopefully there will be a gathering in the spring to celebrate his life and share a few stories.
