FRIENDSWOOD — Winston Charles Phelps, 30, of Friendswood, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021. He was born August 6, 1991 in Radford, Virginia to Daniel C. Phelps and Anne C. Canada. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Roland H. Canada. Winston is survived by his father; Daniel Phelps (Susan), mother; Anne Canada (Tom), sister; Hailey Phelps, grandparents; David and Carolyn Phelps, Carolyn Canada, uncles: Peter Phelps (Linda), Thomas Phelps (Edie), Paul Canada.
The family wishes to sincerely thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, love and support in our time of mourning. We are forever grateful to you.
A burial service will be planned at a future date in Virginia.
If you would like to share a favorite memory of Winston or speak with a family member please call or message 346-617-0505.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.