July 27, 1957 — April 10, 2020
Patti Jo Watson Harris, age 62 of Monticello, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at St. Vincent CHI Hospital in Little Rock, AR. She was born July 27, 1957, in Galveston, TX to the late Donald and Dorothy Watson.
She was a cook technician with Custom Mold and Tint and a member of Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church. Patti was an avid league bowler and member of ABATE District 18.
Survivors include her husband, David Harris of Monticello; two sons, Jimmie Lee Harris and wife Shelly of Rinkon, GA and James Harris of Conway; three sisters, Janet Kershaw of Etowah, TN, Barbara Alcala of Galveston, TX and Christina McErlean and husband John of League City, TX; one brother, Deon Watson and wife Holly of Galveston, TX; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and her two Chihuahyua’s, Shack and Lola.
A private family graveside service will be held in Campground Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.stephensondearman.com.
