March 6, 1938 – January 9, 2020
Richard Jarvis Friston, of Bayview, Texas, passed away on January 9, 2020. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia on March 6, 1938, to Daisy and Anthony Friston. Richard graduated from Texas City High School and attend the University of Houston. He worked for Union Carbide in Texas City, Texas, working his way up from helper to apprentice, then journeyman lead burner and retired as a supervisor after more than 30 years of service. He also spent more than a decade working for Lone Star Lead.
Richard and his brother, David of Lodi, California, were both avid car lovers, David customizing them and Richard racing them. Richard shared his lifelong passion for the open seas with his wife and three daughters.
Richard is preceded in death by his father, mother, sister Barbara Friston Peacock, and beloved wife Kay Stramblad Friston. He is also preceded in death by his father- and mother-in-law, Ted and Ella Stramblad. He is survived by his daughters Terri Molini, Merri Nelson (Butch), Katherine Collier (Brian), brother David H Friston (Betty), sister-in-law Diane Daily (Don), sister-in-law Barbara Irwin (Gary), six grandchildren; Rod Moreland, Jeremiah, Jamie and Joseph Boring, Stephanie Collier and Rebecca Sterling (Curtis), sixteen great-grandchildren, ten nieces and nephews and the many friends he made throughout the years.
A memorial service to celebrate his life, will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Dickinson, Texas on Saturday 25 January 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Vivian Shelby officiating. Interment service will follow at Brookside Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that his memory can be best honored by donating to a local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Alz.org tribute page: http://act.alz.org/goto/Richard_Friston
