Steven Neil Jones, 50, Steve was surrounded by family and friends as he went to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior on May 17, 2019 after suffering a stroke. Steve was born in Houston Texas on November 3rd, 1968. He has resided in League City, Texas since 1974. Steve was preceded in death by his Dad Ronald Jones, Step Dad E.J. Fontenot, grandparents Neil & Catherine Jones, Sam & Adele Hopkins & Riley Garrison. Steve is survived by his Mom Marilyn Jones Fontenot, Sister Karen Lindner & her husband Randal Lindner, and so many close and loving friends.
Steve worked at Helen Hall Library in League City since 2004. Steve’s favorite place to be was League City United Methodist Church where he was an active member since he was 5 years old. Steve served as an usher, greeter & handled the attendance records.
Steve has been a member of the Sunshine Kids since 1985. Steve loved sports with his favorite team being the Houston Astros.
Steve spent his life blessing every person he encountered and he touched many lives. Steve’s love for the Lord was evident by his caring presence, self-less acts of kindness, & generosity towards all. Steve had a wonderful sense of humor and always had an infectious smile on his face.
Nothing was more important to Steve Jones than the Lord Jesus Christ. Nothing spoke louder than his service to his Church and his sacrificial love for his friends and family.
The family expresses its deepest appreciation to all doctors and nurses in the ICU at Clear Lake Hospital for their extra special care and compassion provided to Steve and his family during his 10 day stay.
Steve’s life will be celebrated Saturday, June 1st @ 2:00 at League City United Methodist Church, 1601 League City Parkway West, League City TX, 77573
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to The Sunshine Kids, 2814 Virginia Street, Houston, TX 77098 or League City United Methodist Church, 1601 League City Parkway West, League City TX 77573 in Steve’s name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.