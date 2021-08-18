TEXAS CITY — Roseann Urbanczyk Lyson passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Texas City. Roseann was born on April 30, 1951, in Amarillo. Her husband, Francis Charles (Harvey) Lyson, preceded her in death in 2016. She is survived by her children, Adrienne Escobedo (Adrian) of Kemah, and Nathan Lyson (Mimi), of Dickinson, as well as three grandchildren, Ella and Nolan Escobedo, and Olivia Lyson. She was looking forward to a fourth, Eleanor Lyson (due August 27).
In-person and virtual memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 22, at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway in Texas City. https://obit.carnesfuneralhome.com/roseann-urbanczyk-lyson
