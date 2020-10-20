Bootsey Taylor Landrum, 94, of Texas City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening October 14 at her daughter’s home in League City.
Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 24, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 pm.
Bootsey was born February 28, 1926 in Elba, Alabama and grew up in Winter Garden, Florida. She was many things to many people – a Yeoman Third Class in the Women’s Reserve of the U.S. Coast Guard; a graduate of the University of Houston; a business administrator at Union Carbide; Tax Assessor-Collector for Texas City ISD; a daughter, sister, friend, mother, grandmother; skilled maker and seamstress; and lover of wine and chocolate until the very end.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father, and 12 siblings.
Survivors include her children; Hugh Linson Landrum, Jr. and Tracey Landrum Foster, and her grandchildren; Marley and Kinley Foster, and Hugh Linson IV, Evan, and Emma Landrum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.