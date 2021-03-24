GALVESTON — William Anthony Morris, II age 49 of Galveston departed this life on Tuesday March 23, 2021 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Visitation will begin at 11:00am followed by Funeral services at 12:00 Noon Friday, March 26, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. A private family burial will take place Monday at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
Billy was born December 11, 1971 in Galveston to William A. Morris and Betty Jane Leatherwood Morris. He attended Ball High School and later attended Texas A & M University Galveston. Billy was a BOI that truly loved his island. He loved salt water, the beach, surfing and fishing, which was all incorporated into his business, Clearwater Aquatics where he built and maintained large saltwater aquariums. While he also enjoyed hunting with his father, he had somewhat of a hard time because he had a tender heart for all animals. He adored his family and had many friends.
Survivors include his parents William Anthony and Betty Jane Morris of Galveston; sister Jennie LaRue and husband Tom of Galveston; niece Gabrielle LaRue of Dallas; uncles Edward James Morris, III and wife Ursula of Kingwood and Thomas Lewis Leatherwood of Fort Worth; and his trusted and loyal dog Beaux.
Memorials may be sent to Coastal Conservation Association at: CCA Texas, 6919 Portwest Dr., Suite 100, Houston, TX 77024
