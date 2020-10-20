Michawyne Renee Shantell Sonnier was born January 24, 1977 in Galveston, Texas. She was raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, baptized at an early age and attended private school. She later attended beauty school which allowed her to showcase her delight in styling hair as well as decorating.
Michawyne was very personable and giving. She never met a stranger and was always willing to provide for people. She loved children especially her younger cousins.
Michawyne passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Clear Lake Regional Hospital in Webster, Texas.
Michawyne is preceded in death by her grandmother, Edna Guient Sonnier; grandfather, Sam Baldwin; brothers, Benjamin Little and DeNois Scott; uncles, Joseph Foster Lee Sonnier, James Vincent Guient Sonnier and aunt, Phyllis Sonnier Little (and husband, Henry).
Michawyne leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, Cheryl Sonnier Filer; brothers, Anthony W. Sonnier and Kohl B. Filer; half-sisters, Sharon Lacy and Clotida “Puddin” Jones (and husband, Tyrone); uncles, John Sonnier (and wife, Vanessa) and Sherman Sonnier (and wife, Thelma); aunts, Carolyn Destin (and husband, Sugar Ray, Sr.), Bernadine Pate, Gwen Fontenette (and husband, Jerry); special aunt, Dorothy Jones; special cousins, Tasha Hurd (and husband, Howard), John Roland Jones (and wife Eboney), Laquiesha Sonnier, Robert Pate, Jr. (and wife, LaToya); godsister, Precious Simmons; special friends, Shantise Forrest, Brandon Trahan and Vicki Bluitt and a host of cousins and friends.
Services for Michawyne will be Saturday, October 24, 2020. A visitation will take place at noon followed by a celebration of her life starting at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Paul Brown officiating. A repast will follow the celebration. All events will be held at the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) in Texas City, TX 77591. 409-933-4300. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.