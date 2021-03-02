GALVESTON, TX — Mark Warren Hebler, born September 21, 1953 in Plainfield New Jersey passed away at his family Blueberry Farm on February 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Warren Hebler, sister Lynn Pinard, and granddaughter Jeniveve Parker. He is survived by his wife, Maureen Hebler, their daughters Alicia Parker and husband Shawn Parker, Angela Lyons and husband Joshua Lyons, Ashley Hebler and partner Katie Tolle, his grandchildren Jessica Parker, Addison Lyons, Taylor Lyons, his mother, Agnes Hebler, sister Annette Penaloza and husband Wences, brother Will Hebler and wife Da, his nieces and nephews Courtney Pinnard, Bridget Cook, Samantha Vetrano, Gavin Vetrano, and his many beloved family members and friends.
Mark spent his early years in New Jersey surfing and working on motorcycles in the repair shop he owned with his brother and friends. He traveled around the country on his Harley Davidson with close friends and made many more friends along the way. He then planted roots in Galveston in 1976 where he raised his family. He was a dedicated Frito Lay employee for 37 years and kept up with his friends and neighbors in the chip aisles of grocery stores in the Galveston and Texas City area. Mark was known for his kind and friendly disposition, and he often showed affection through his dry humor and pranks. He was a generous man, always putting others before himself. In the spirit of his generosity, the family asks that donations be made to the Galveston Bay Foundation in lieu of flowers. A celebration of Mark's life will be held in Galveston on Saturday, March 6th. If you are interested in attending or would like to send condolences, please email heblerfam@gmail.com for details.
