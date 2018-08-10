Rice
Celebration of life service for Thelma Rice will be at 2 p.m. at James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Jackson
Funeral services for Mynice Jackson will be at 1 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 2728 Ave in Galveston. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel.
Myles
Celebration of life service for Barbara Myles will be at 11 a.m. at Shiloh A.M.E. Church, followed by a reception at Old Central Cultural Center under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Hypolite
Celebration of life service for Kerry Hypolite will be at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Rev Johnson Blvd in Galveston.
Williams
Funeral services for Anthony Williams will be held at 1 p.m. at the Historic Avenue L. Baptist Church, under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Hawkins
Memorial services for Charles Hawkins, Sr. will be at 3 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 7551 Monticello Dr. in Texas City under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
McCollum
Funeral services for Elizabeth McCollum will be at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Armstrong
Memorial service for Lori Armstrong will be at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church Hitchcock, 6601 FM 2004 Rd, Hitchcock. Graveside service immediately following at Grace Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
Kullerd
Memorial service for Ben Kullerd will be held at 3 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in League City.
