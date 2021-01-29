TEXAS CITY, TX —
David Scot Martin, 57, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Liberty-Dayton Regional Hospital in Liberty, Texas. He was born on May 17, 1963 to parents John Martin and Nan Roberts.
Dave graduated from Deer Park high school in 1981. After graduating, he went on to work at Chevron- Phillips in Pasadena. Dave was an independent, free-spirit who loved golf. He played often and on many different courses, but he enjoyed the game most when he played in Liberty with Coach Bob Sutherlin. He also enjoyed playing golf with friend Bill Griffy. When Dave wasn’t golfing he enjoyed bird hunting with his brother, Stephen.
David was preceded in death by his father; paternal grandparents Otto and Ollie Martin; and maternal grandparents Billy and Miriam Garrard. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother Nan Roberts, brother Stephen Martin and nephew Dr. Stuart Martin.
In lieu of usual remembrances, donations can be made in Dave’s honor to: Kemah Palms Recovery, C/O Alumni, 1013 Delesandri Lane, Kemah, Texas 77565. Phone: 855-568-0218. info@kemahpalms.com
Allison Funeral Service has been entrusted with arrangements. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting www.allisonfuneralservice.com
