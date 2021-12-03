Donald R. Taylor

LEAGUE CITY, TX — (AKA Don or Dr. Taylor) loving husband, son, father, grandfather, colleague and friend was called home to be with the Lord on Thanksgiving morning, November 25, 2021.
He was baptized at an early age at Westward St Church of Christ (Texas City, TX).
Donald was married to his High School sweetheart Diana Bell Taylor on May 23, 1981 in the Gardens of the Ashton Villa in Galveston, TX. They shared 40 wonderful years together.
Donald followed his passion for Gastroenterolgical Research and Laboratory Medicine. He attended Baylor College of Medicine (Waco, TX), University of Houston and The University of Texas Medical Branch (Galveston, TX) achieving undergraduate and advanced degrees in Biochemistry, Medical Technology / Laboratory Medicine. He had an opportunity to work for approx 7 years at Saudi Aramco's Dhaharan Hospital in Dhaharan, Saudi Arabia. Donald was passionate about helping others. He co-authored papers on research pertaining to Sickle Cell while there. He was a member of the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) and several professional organizations. He has authorized and co-authored several publications which were published in medical journals.
He loved to travel and had an opportunity to visit several different countries.
Left to cherish his precious memories are his parents Roosevelt Sr. and Marie Taylor of Longview, TX; mother-in-law Sandra Bell of Texas City; son Derreck Ray Taylor and wife Jenny of League City; his sisters Jeanette (LeMon) LeBlanc of Pasadena; Wanda (Michael) Beck of League City; Kathy Taylor of Galveston; Sharon (Bernard) Kirksey of Houston; brother Roosevelt Jr. (Lisa) Taylor of Longview; three grandchildren (Tahlyn, Bryson and Myles); and a host of very special nieces, nephews, relatives, colleagues and friends.
Visitation will be held at 8:30am and Services will be held at 10am on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Forest Park East Chapel and Funeral Home located at 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas.
