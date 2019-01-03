Mrs. Olivia Belinda Morfenski (Keach), 68, passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018.
Mrs. Morfenski was born July 4, 1950 in Galveston, Texas.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home in Texas City, Pastor Andrew Berry, II will officiate the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.