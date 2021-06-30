Charles "Chuck" Longcoy

SANTA FE — Chuck Longcoy, 64, of Santa Fe, Texas passed away peacefully in his home in Santa Fe on June 25, 2021. He was born in Monticello, Arkansas on July 4, 1956 to John and Joyce Longcoy. He joined hands in marriage to Theresa Hamilton August 12, 1977. That same year he began his life-long 44-year career with Houston Lighting and Power/NRG/Reliant Energy.
He began his career by answering phones as a dispatcher but later after receiving his Bachelors of computer science in 1984 from University of Houston, he became an I&C specialist for the company. He developed and ran the system that provided the Greater Houston area with power. He was offered many positions with prestigious companies including Honeywell for designing and developing a program to innovate the electrical industry. He worked in several states to help develop the world of solar energy.
He had the mind of an engineer but was truly a jack of all trades. There wasn't anything that he wouldn't sit for hours upon hours to read, research, and learn. His marriage to Theresa gained him the ability to learn the world of mechanics. He learned how to build muscle cars from the ground up. He spent much of his time in the shop but when he wasn't in the shop you could find him riding around on a dirt bike. It wasn't until the 90's when he found his true calling, a scuba diver. Chuck spent the best of his years making friends and learning the fascinating world of scuba and eventually became an instructor to teach. From there he taught his children and then he spent the rest of his youth taking his family around the world to see blue water and tropical reefs.
He coached his children in little league baseball and youth basketball for many years. But it wasn't until much later that you really learned his true weakness. He loved being a Pawpaw and later named Pawpaw Gaga. There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for his grandkids.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, John and Joyce Longcoy, his brother Daniel (Danny) Longcoy.
He is survived by wife Theresa Longcoy, his son Scott Longcoy, Son-in-law and daughter Rusty and Dawn Sharp. His Grandchildren Dylan Longcoy, Kylie Rice, Andrew Mathison, Blayke Redmond, Hailey Redmond, and Ella Sharp. His brother Wayne Longcoy and sisters Tina Longcoy and Debra Foster-Longcoy. Numerous nieces and nephews that he admired and even children he acquired through his children from adolescence.
Family and friends will gather at Forest Park East Funeral Home Friday, July 2, 2021 starting at 4:00 p.m. Funeral Services to celebrate Chuck's life will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the chapel. Cremation and scattering at sea will be accorded. A reception with food and fellowship will follow at the funeral home until 8:30 p.m.
"Live Long and Prosper..." -Spock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.