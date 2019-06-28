Kathy Anne Marchal Barbo of League City, Texas, died peacefully at Clear Lake Heart Hospital on June 26, 2019. She was 69 years old. Kathy was born on December 5, 1949 in Hampton, Virginia.
Visitation will be on Sunday, June 30th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at the Crowder Funeral Home in League City, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 1st at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in League City, Texas. The burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Darrel P. Barbo of League City to whom she was married for 45 years; and her parents, Paul and Mary Marchal of Dickinson, Texas. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Catherine Dickson and Paul and Velma Marchal.
She is survived by her brother, Kenneth Marchal and wife, Lois; sister, Karen Shannahan; niece, Holly Garrett; nephew, Christopher Shannahan and wife, Rebecca; sister-in-law, Sherry Cochran and husband Dave; brother-in-law, Bobby Vaughn and wife Mary; as well as great nieces and nephews, Eva Garrett, Scarlett Shannahan, Mikayla Engelbrecht, Brendan Engelbrecht, and Asher Engelbrecht.
Kathy graduated from Dickinson High School in 1968 in Dickinson, Texas. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Texas A&I University at Kingsville, Texas and Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of Houston at Clear Lake, Texas.
She spent 35 years in the homebuilding, purchasing and accounting and spent 5 years as a staff accountant in a CPA office. Kathy was a faithful member of the Catholic Church for many years.
Kathy loved spending time with family and friends. She frequently met with friends from her high school days, enjoyed attending plays and traveling. Kathy particularly cherished the moments spent with her niece, Holly and her nephew, Chris who she thought of as her own children and spending time with her great nieces and nephews. Kathy was strong in spirit, loving and generous.
She will never be forgotten and her legacy will live on through the lives of her family and friends.
