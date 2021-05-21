DICKINSON — Patrick Eugene Dawson, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at age 78 in Dickinson, Texas on May 16, 2021. Pat was born in Winnfield, Louisiana on September 4, 1942, to Henry Virgil and Lettye Mae (Maxey) Dawson. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his brother Andy Dawson and wife Sue; son Patrick Stacy Dawson and wife Tanya; son Keith Dawson and wife Sabrina; grandchildren Trevor Fowler, Emily Dawson, Wesley Dawson, Hunter Fowler and wife Emilee, Brian Dawson, Alissa Dawson, Carissa Dawson; great-grandchildren Bryce, Tyler, Sophia, Jacob and Audrey; nieces Mandy and Gail, nephews Allen and Gerald.
Pat is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Bennie and Gerald Dawson.
Pat enjoyed spending his time fishing with his son Keith, hunting with his son Stacy and attending the many sporting events of his grandchildren, especially his grandson Brian’s baseball games. He never missed a game!
A visitation for Pat will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM in the Chapel at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 10:00 AM in the Chapel at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
A live stream of the funeral service will be available at the following link: https://youtu.be/j6p85JIGKGE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.